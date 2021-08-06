Jackie Shandu granted R2,000 bail after ‘one bullet, one Indian’ comment

Shandu handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act.

DURBAN - A Durban man charged for incitement has been released on R2,000 bail by the Durban Magistrates Court.

Madoda Hadebe, who also goes by the name of Jackie Shandu, was thrust under the floodlights after a video clip showing him on the steps of the Durban City Hall hailing a chant with the words: "one Indian, One Bullet" went viral on social media.

Shandu handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged under the Riotous Assemblies Act.

He now faces two counts of incitement to cause public violence.

His lawyer Melusi Xulu said they were pleased with the awarding of bail.

“The State was opposing [bail] and it showed that during the process, there was no need for them to oppose bail because at the end of the day, the only issue they had was the address, which the confirmed. We’re happy with the development and as the attorneys are happy that justice was served.”

The 37-year-old has retracted his statement of “One Settler, One Bullet And One Indian, One Bullet.”

He said, however, he would continue advocating for justice for those murdered in Phoenix and other areas during last month’s civil unrest.

