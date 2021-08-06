Jackie Shandu due back in court for bail related to incitement charges

Jackie Shandu, 37, was arrested this week after a video clip emerged, showing him on the steps of the Durban City Hall, leading a chant with the words 'one Indian, one bullet'.

DURBAN - A man from KwaZulu-Natal, who faces charges of incitement, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail application.

Jackie Shandu, 37, was arrested this week after a video clip emerged, showing him on the steps of the Durban City Hall, leading a chant with the words "one Indian, one bullet".

Shandu made the comments while leading a march against mass killings in Phoenix, north of Durban, during last month's civil unrest.

Shandu has been charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.

He faces two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

His "one Indian, one bullet" chant last Thursday received widespread condemnation.

This resulted in him retracting the statement almost 24 hours later but police still put him in jail.

His supporters said that they would be outside court on Friday to show their solidarity.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.