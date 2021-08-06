Ipid probing alleged police manhandling of teen girl in Krugersdorp

A disturbing video emerged on social media on Thursday showing the distressed young woman screaming for help while being dragged into an unmarked police car by two officers on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Police watchdog Ipid has confirmed that an 18-year-old school pupil who was manhandled by a police officer in Krugersdorp was now safe with her mother that and she would be interviewed by an investigator on Friday morning.

She manages to briefly break free but one of the officers, wearing a full balaclava, lifts her to her feet and wrestles her to the back seat.

Ipid's Jennifer Ntlaseng said that an investigator had been assigned to the case and would also be interviewing the officers involved.

"We will be interviewing the mother and the child to find out what happened and what we want to find out is what led to the child being mishandled the way she was mishandled."

