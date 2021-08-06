Minister Phaahla: Enough jabs will be available to reach 300k daily target

President Cyril Ramphosa last month announced those between the ages of 18 and 34 can line up for their jabs from the start of next month.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Friday said enough COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available to expand the rollout even further.

Government will provide an update on this in the coming week.



South Africa has over 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on hand to continue with the mass immunisation drive.

More than 8.3 million shots have been administered so far.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said they'll soon reach the target of a minimum of 300,000 shots daily.

“The vaccination programme can be expanded sufficiently to reach more people and can be accelerated to cover more and more of the population.”

Deputy-Director General Anban Pillay said much of the country has passed the peak of the pandemic's third wave.

“Having said that though, I think we need to bare that in mind that at this stage, we are sitting with a positivity rate of 25.9%. Which means that about one in four tests which are done are positive.”

The fourth wave now awaits us later in the year.

The Western Cape is now the epicentre of infections.

