He's fine: Foundation says Zuma's hospitalisation is a scheduled check-up

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed on Friday morning that Zuma was at a facility outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving his 15-month jail term.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said there was nothing alarming about the former president's hospitalisation on Friday morning, confirming that it was a routine check-up, which was scheduled months in advance.

In June, the Constitutional Court found the former president guilty of contempt of court over his refusal to co-operate with the state capture inquiry that he set up.

Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president's hospitalisation was a scheduled check-up.

“People should not be alarmed as if he woke up this morning and he was rushed to hospital, it was a date known beforehand.”

When asked which facility he is receiving medical care, Manyi said: “I can assure you, it’s not Russia, it’s not Cuba, it’s a hospital in South Africa. Correctional service knows the details but for security reasons, it will be totally irresponsible to divulge that.”

As a prisoner, Zuma is always accompanied by a correctional services official when he is given special permission to leave the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

