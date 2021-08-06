A gift that keeps on giving: Gift of the Givers celebrates 29th anniversary It's the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent. Gift of the Givers

Imtiaz Sooliman CAPE TOWN - The Gift of the Givers Foundation celebrates its 29th anniversary on Friday. It's the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the continent.

The foundation said its journey so far had been an adventurous one, delivering R3.8 billion in humanitarian assistance to millions of people in 44 countries. The journey started when Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman heeded a calling from his spiritual leader in Istanbul, Turkey. Today we celebrate 29 years of serving humanity



The idea was to form an organisation and serve people of all races, religions and classes unconditionally.

Sooliman said it had been an incredible journey.

After assisting millions of people in need around the world, he adds that over the past five years, their projects in this country have grown exponentially, starting with a devastating fire in Knysna in 2017 and lately contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

“After 29-years, the message is clear that South Africans are a loving nation and have the spirit of Ubuntu. And that’s the spirit I will take on with beyond the 29 years.”

Sooliman said disasters had brought people from people from different colours, faiths and regions together.

