Former President Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma has been admitted to a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he's been serving his 15-month jail term in KwaZulu-Natal.

In June, the Constitutional Court found the 79-year-old former president guilty of contempt of court over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture inquiry that he set up.

The convicted criminal was escorted by convoy from his Nkandla homestead to the Estcourt jail last month.

In a short statement, the Correctional Services Department confirmed that Zuma was admitted to an outside health facility for medical care earlier on Friday morning.

The department is obliged to give any prisoner or detainee the right to adequate medical treatment.

Without disclosing the nature of his illness, it stated that Zuma now required medical care from the South African Military Health Services.

The department said that it was determined during a routine observation that Zuma be hospitalised.

