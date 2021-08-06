EFF criticises Enoch Godongwana's appointment as finance minister

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Enoch Godongwana's appointment was proof that President Cyril Ramaphosa's talk about fighting corruption was just rhetoric.

JOHANNESBURG - Business has welcomed the appointment of Enoch Godogwana as the new Finance Ninister while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has strongly criticised it, likening his appointment to "putting a fox in charge of the hen house".

In 2012, a commission of inquiry into investment company Canyon Springs, which loaned and lost R120 million of clothing workers' pensions funds, found that Godongwana, then the deputy minister of Economic Development, and his wife, were among those who were party to the carrying on of the business company either fraudulently or at least recklessly.

The EFF said that Godongwana lacked credibility, capacity and understanding of systemic structural challenges that continue to face South Africa. But Business Unity South Africa's vice president, Martin Kingston, has praised Godongwana as a good leader.

"Having worked with him over many years in his capacity as chairman of the ETC of the ANC, he happened to be thoughtful, pragmatic highly clear in his thinking in terms of the key interventions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cosatu said that as reckless and outspoken former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was during his time at Treasury, Godogwana would not be any different.

“Having worked with Enoch in the Economic Transformation Committee of the ANC, in his views, we don't think there's going to be any difference between him and Tito Mboweni. And in fact, our view is that they are two sides of the coin,” said Mike Shingange, first deputy president of Nehawu.

