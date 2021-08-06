DJ Fresh: Let's forever celebrate the life that was Shona

Shona Ferguson passed away last week from COVID-19 complications. One of his childhood friends Thato Sikwane, more popularly known as DJ Fresh, said that Ferguson always celebrated life.

JOHANNESBURG - Colleagues and friends of the late renowned actor and producer, Shona Ferguson, have been sharing fond memories of him at a memorial service in honour of his life in Johannesburg.

Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday.

He passed away last week from COVID-19 complications.

One of his childhood friends Thato Sikwane, who is more popularly known as DJ Fresh, said that Ferguson always celebrated life.

“There's so much we can say about his friends, his influence, etc. But what's important is for us to celebrate his life, because to him, life was a celebration. Shona was life, and therefore let's forever celebrate the life that was Shona,” Sikwane said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.