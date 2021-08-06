DBE DG vows to eradicate pit toilets at schools by 2022/2023 financial year

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was making progress in replacing pit toilets at schools, with over R300 million spent to date.

The department said it had launched the sanitation appropriate for education initiative in 2018 in order to accelerate the provision of proper toilets at schools.

So far, at least 3,000 schools still use pit toilets in the country, with most of them in the Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal and Limpopo.

“The bulk of these toilets, I mean, the sanitation needs and water, are in these three provinces. I have resolved that come 2022-2023 financial year, you will not have pit latrines anymore in this country,” said Director-General Mathanzima Mweli.

Meanwhile, advocacy group Section 27 is due back in the High Court in Limpopo on Friday over pit toilets in schools in that province.

The court battle dates back to 2016.

