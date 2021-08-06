DA's Steenhuisen welcomes Mkhize exit, questions why certain ministers remain

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, has welcomed the resignation of Zweli Mkhize, who has been on special leave for three months. However, Steenhuisen believes that more people should have been in the firing line.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle, questioning why some in the security cluster were staying put in the wake of last month's anarchy,

The Congress of the People (Cope) said that the reshuffle was long overdue but according to the party, it lacked crucial changes to some key Cabinet positions with ministers who seemed to be untouchable.

Spokesperson Dennis Bloem: "We are disappointed that the president did not fire the security cluster ministers, only Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Ayanda Dlodlo is redeployed to Public Service and Administration, Bheki Cele is untouchable. They failed the country."

The Freedom Front Plus has criticised the redeployment of Ayanda Dodlo, saying that she failed to perform and almost plunged the entire country into anarchy.

However, Steenhuisen believes that more people should have been in the firing line, including Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"The fact that Mr Cele stays in his post after 300 people lost their lives, billions of rands worth of damage was done and he manages to hang onto his position, shows that we are yet to see any accountability in the executive. Similarly, it is also puzzling how Minister David Mahlobo has managed to hang onto his job given the damning revelations at the Zondo Commission. Another minister thaa should have been shuffled right out of the Cabinet is Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and he should have been replaced with one who actually believes in renewable energy."

The DA also believes that Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and David Mahlobo should not have made the cut.

