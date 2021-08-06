Concerns as Browns Farm police station is without electricity for days

The Western Cape Standing Committee on Community Safety has recently conducted a site visit to Browns Farm Satellite police station in Philippi.

CAPE TOWN – There are concerns on Friday afternoon about a Cape Town police station that has been without stable power supply for at least two years.

The committee said it was concerned about the situation at Browns Farm Satellite Police station, which serves parts of the priority crime areas of Nyanga and Philippi.

They found the station has had to close at 5 pm every day because it doesn't have power.

Committee chairperson Reagen Allen said during daylight hours, they had to use a generator to perform basic administrative tasks.

“This is so concerning and having a police station is so key to fighting crime.”

It's apparently all down to cable theft and because the brick-and-mortar station is situated on Prasa land and the building belongs to the Department of Public Works, it's been almost impossible to sort it out.

Western Cape SAPS told Eyewitness News they had just received a verbal offer by the City of Cape Town for an alternative premises. However, a formal offer is yet to be received.

