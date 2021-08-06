Cata, Codeta taxis allowed to operate from Bellville rank again

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has amended regulations to allow their vehicles to load commuters at the Bellville rank.

CAPE TOWN - Rival taxi associations Codeta and Cata are now allowed to operate normally from the Bellville public transport interchange.

The MEC and national Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula closed route B97 between Mbekweni and Bellville to all minibus taxi operations more than a week ago following ongoing taxi violence.

On Monday, Codeta and Cata signed a peace agreement which, despite a shooting that police said was taxi-related in the Milnerton area this week, was holding for the most part.

Mitchell said that he was satisfied that the violence had abated enough to allow the associations to operate from Bellville again.

“The situation was monitored for a number of days and the Department of Transport and Public Works, as well as affected municipalities, are satisfied that the minibus taxi services are operating normally and in adherence with the agreement,” Mitchell said.

He said that some loading lanes at the Bellville public transport interchange would be reopened. However, the Paarl loading lane at the rank would remain closed.

Taxis found operating on the route would be fined R5,000 and vehicles impounded.

