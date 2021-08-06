Anyone implicated in riots will be probed, including Zuma twins - Ntshavheni

Outgoing Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that anyone implicated in last month's violent rampage would be investigated, including former President Jacob Zuma's children.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that anyone implicated in last month's violent rampage would be investigated, including former President Jacob Zuma's children.

She said that Cabinet has welcomed the arrest of some of those believed to be implicated in fuelling the riots and looting that was allowed to play out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than 300 people died while shopping malls, warehouses and businesses were vandalised, and looted.

Ntshavheni did not rule out the investigation of former President Jacob Zuma’s children, Duduzane and Duduzile, for their alleged involvement in the social upheaval.

"Let me deal with the question of whether the Minister of Police has indicated whether the Zuma children will be investigated. We have indicated that the investigations will affect anybody and everyone irrespective of whose child they are, which position they occupy, which organisation they belong to, which profession they are in, whether they are a celebrity or an ordinary person. If they are implicated, they will be investigated, they will be arrested and will be prosecuted,” the minister said.

She said that Cabinet welcomed the stability following the unrest, as well as the arrest of six alleged instigators.

