7 soldiers accused of helping to smuggle cars into Zimbabwe denied bail

It's alleged that the men accepted a bribe of R15,000 to allow the vehicles over the border.

CAPE TOWN - Bail has been denied in the case against seven SANDF members accused of allowing smuggled vehicles to Zimbabwe.

The officials appeared in the Musina Magistrates Court sitting in Louis Trichardt on Thursday.

They were nabbed in June after the Hawks received information about defence force members who were assisting syndicates to smuggle suspected stolen vehicles through the Limpopo River.

It's alleged that the men accepted a bribe of R15,000 to allow the vehicles over the border.

“The matter was postponed to September 2021 for further investigations and the suspects will remain in custody,” said the NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.