Your August Netflix guide: It’s all about the action

JOHANNESBURG – For the month of August, Netflix brings you all kinds of action with movies such as Ma, The Kissing Booth 3 and Ma.

When a woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens, they begin to party in her basement — but her hospitality soon turns into obsession; Octavia Spencer leads this horror film.

Here’s other content set to grace your Netflix account this month:

Hit & Run - 8/6/2021

A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

_The Kissing Booth 3 _ - 8/11/2021

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

_Abduction _- 8/12/2021

Nathan, a young man, learns that he was abducted as a child. But before he can confront his adoptive parents, they are shot dead by mysterious men who are now out to track him down.

Brand New Cherry Flavor - 8/13/2021

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

_Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 _- 8/17/2021

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way.

Out of my league - 8/18/2021

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

Sweet Girl - 8/20/2021

Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Ma - 8/21/2021

Sue Ann, a middle-aged woman, allows a group of teenagers to party in her basement but on some conditions. Though the friends are elated with the idea, they soon discover her true character.

_Clickbait _- 8/25/2021

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

King of Boys 2 Vol. I - 8/27/2021

The sequel to director Kemi Adetiba's 2018 crime thriller.

