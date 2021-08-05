Go

Your August Netflix guide: It’s all about the action

For the month of August, Netflix brings you all kinds of action with movies such as 'The Kissing Booth 3' and 'Ma'.

US actor Octavia Spencer in horror film 'Ma'. Picture: Netflix/Supplied.
When a woman agrees to buy booze for a group of teens, they begin to party in her basement — but her hospitality soon turns into obsession; Octavia Spencer leads this horror film.

Here’s other content set to grace your Netflix account this month:

Hit & Run - 8/6/2021
A man searching for the truth behind his wife's death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

_The Kissing Booth 3 _ - 8/11/2021
It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

_Abduction _- 8/12/2021
Nathan, a young man, learns that he was abducted as a child. But before he can confront his adoptive parents, they are shot dead by mysterious men who are now out to track him down.

Brand New Cherry Flavor - 8/13/2021
A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

_Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 _- 8/17/2021
Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way.

Out of my league - 8/18/2021
Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

Sweet Girl - 8/20/2021
Devoted family man Ray Cooper vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Ma - 8/21/2021
Sue Ann, a middle-aged woman, allows a group of teenagers to party in her basement but on some conditions. Though the friends are elated with the idea, they soon discover her true character.

_Clickbait _- 8/25/2021
In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fuelled by social media.

King of Boys 2 Vol. I - 8/27/2021
The sequel to director Kemi Adetiba's 2018 crime thriller.

