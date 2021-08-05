World Bank: SA’s AG is one of two globally enjoying high independence

In its recent Supreme Audit Institutions Independence Index, the World Bank has found that the institution actively works towards promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Bank has ranked the office of the Auditor-General of South Africa as one of the two national audit offices globally enjoying what it calls very high independence in its work.

In its recent Supreme Audit Institutions Independence Index, the World Bank has found that the institution actively works towards promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability.

South Africa and the Seychelles received a perfect score out of 118 countries that were assessed.

The World Bank said South Africa’s audit authority was free from undue influence, operated without fear or favour, and conducted its work effectively.

The bank ranked it as one of only two countries to get a perfect score in the latest report on the independence of national audit institutions.

In reaction, Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke said this positive announcement was a “credit to our country’s Constitution which jealously protects the independence of our office to carry out its work without any due interference.”

She said the World Bank findings clearly demonstrated how South Africa had allowed the national audit office to support the country's democracy.

“If we look at how our office compares against the audit offices from big economies and old democracies in this assessment, we must appreciate the independence and support we continue to receive from our Parliament, through the standing committee on the auditor-general and other oversight structures; the executive and administration at all government tiers.”

Maluleke has also expressed that the announcement is the good news South Africa needs to show the world that despite numerous problems, the country is a global force.

This latest accolade follows AGSA being voted the 2021 employer of choice in the public sector by graduates countrywide.

The AGSA was awarded first place in the public sector category in the SAGEA Employer Awards – an initiative of the South African Graduate Employers Association that aims to celebrate the achievements of the country’s leading graduate employers

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.