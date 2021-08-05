Who's in: Ramaphosa overhauls his Cabinet - the new ministers & positions

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet after scandals in his last executive.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a Cabinet reshuffle after much pressure to reassess his executive members after a number of scandals.

Ramaphosa confirmed that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned from his position. Mkhize and his son, Dedane, were on a list along with 18 others who received payments from the company contracted for COVID-19 communications. Some of the documents submitted by the Special Investigating Unit directly implicated the embattled politician.

“I am grateful to Minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century.”

Ramaphosa said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was another Cabinet member who requested to leave his position.

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by Minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as Minister of Finance. Minister Mboweni took up this position following the sudden departure of former Minister Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018.”

He said Mboweni effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, adding that he was grateful for his service.

Urgency for changes to heads of ministries got worse after security cluster ministers were unprepared for the deadliest violence and looting to take place in democratic South Africa last month. ANC national working committee members urged Ramaphosa to deal with the security ministers.

Ramaphosa has split the ministry of Water and Sanitation. The ministry of State Security is now gone, with the State Security Agency falling under the responsibility of the Presidency.

The president also moved Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from the defence portfolio: “She will be deployed to a new position, and we thank her for service to the nation and dedication to her responsibilities.”

The list of new ministers and positions announced

Ministers:

Minister in the Presidency replacing Jackson Mthembu: Mondli Ngugubele

Communications and Technology Minister: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Defence and Military Veterans Minister: Thandi Modise

Minister of Finance: Eenoch Godongwana

Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla

Human Settlements Minister: Mmamaloko Kubayi

Minister of Tourism: Lindiwe Sisulu

Water and Sanitation Minister: Senzo Mchunu

Small Business Development Minister: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Deputies:

The Presidency: Ms Pinky Kekana will come in as a second Deputy Minister

Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Zoleka Capa

Communications and Digital Technologies: Mr Philly Mapulane

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Ms Thembi Nkadimeng

Health: Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

Mineral Resources and Energy: Dr Nobuhle Nkabane

Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majake

Small Business Development: Mr Sdumo Dlamini

Transport: Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga

Water and Sanitation: Ms Dikeledi Magadzi

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security: Zizi Kodwa

National security adviser: Sydney Mufamadi

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.