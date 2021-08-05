Western Cape approaching peak of its COVID-19 third wave

There are nearly 39,000 active cases in the province.

CAPE TOWN - More than 3,600 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Western Cape hospitals.

The province is approaching the peak of its third wave.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that 3,587 new infections had been recorded in the province in the past 24-hour reporting period.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has again urged residents to take extra care in protecting themselves against the virus.

"The resounding message when I speak to those frontline workers is, please citizens, please play your part, wear your mask and social distance to flatten this curve. Because when you don’t, you put pressure on those very same healthcare workers, so I want to carry the message from them to say please play your part," the premier said.

