WC officially reaches peak of its COVID-19 third wave

Western Cape head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete said that there was still widespread community transmission and hospitalisations continued to increase at state medical facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has officially reached the peak of its COVID-19 third wave.

There are currently over 39,000 active cases and more than 3,600 people are in hospital being treated for the virus.

The province is seeing an average of over 3,000 new diagnoses a day and admissions are at 339 a day.

“There's a lot of reports of household clusters, a cluster in a homeless shelter for instance, several workplace clusters, lots of family clusters, school clusters as well because some people have come back to school, infections are out in the community,” he said.

“Hospitalisation has continued to increase in the public sector but the private sector has already reached the plateau. Admissions have also slowed down, it's not increased as rapidly as before, and we went into the past weekend on the back of that,” Cloete added.

Cloete added that the department would monitor the third wave over the coming two to three weeks.