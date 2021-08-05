WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces changes to the executive

This follows speculation that he is about to reshuffle his Cabinet amid rising calls for Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to be sacked.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday making an announcement on changes to the national executive.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa announces changes to the executive

