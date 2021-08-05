Unisa students angered as institution mum about their certificates

They say the university cancelled graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and promised it would post their qualifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Unisa students are angry and frustrated, claiming they haven't received their certificates months after they’ve graduated.

On Thursday, they said the university cancelled graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and promised it would post their qualifications.

As a result, many have not been able to apply for jobs and can’t further their studies.

Students said they had been at pains trying to get answers from the university on when they would receive their graduation certificates.

One student who completed his qualification in March has told Eyewitness News that while the university also promised to hold a virtual graduation last month, that never happened.

“I have been asking them for more than a month now, but nothing has happened.”

He said he had been left discouraged as he may miss the opportunity to further his studies this year as the university had not been responsive.

Many students have taken to social media to voice out their frustrations.

Eyewitness News has contacted Unisa but it's yet to respond to the issue.

