Unions oppose Sasol’s attempt to make COVID jabs mandatory for staff

Staff who choose not to be vaccinated will have to pay for their own weekly COVID test which is about R850.

CAPE TOWN - Trade unions are opposing Sasol's attempt to make vaccinations mandatory among workers.

Staff who choose not to be vaccinated will have to pay for their own weekly COVID test, which is about R850.

The Federation of Unions of South Africa's Riefdah Ajam on Thursday said this was absolutely disgusting and would oppose any such move to victimise workers.

“It is disturbing to say the least that employees face the risk of dismissal and secondly, if they exercise their constitutional and democratic right that means they are continuously going to be left out of pocket.”

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla is of the view that employers do not own employees and that they only have contractual arrangements.

“Like all other meetings, it’s going to be a dialogue with workers to find a common position and convince them about our Constitution and under our Constitution, you cannot coerce people.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.