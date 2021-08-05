Three alleged farm robbery suspects await bail decision in NC court

The men, in their mid-twenties, appeared before the Douglas Magistrates Court on Wednesday after they allegedly attacked a farmer and his wife outside Campbell last month.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three alleged Northern Cape farm robbers has been postponed for a bail application.

Detectives said that the trio also assaulted the farmer with pangas.

Investigators said that the accused ambushed the farmer and his wife and stole a substantial amount of cash, a revolver, a laptop and cellphone.

They then forced them into their bakkie with the intention of demanding that the couple withdraw more money in Kimberley.

After the vehicle broke down along the way, the robbers tied the couple up and fled the scene.

Police said the man managed to free himself and call for help.

At the time of their arrest in Galeshewe, officers confiscated a laptop and cellphone which allegedly belong to the victims.

The accused will be back in court on 16 September.

