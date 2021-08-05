'Take over that thing': EFF KZN members told to disrupt Zikalala’s appearances

The party has taken issue with Zikalala after he was seen physically assaulting an alleged looter during an oversight visit last month.

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has on Thursday called on its members to disrupt KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s public appearances, referring to him as an enemy of black people.

The party has taken issue with Zikalala after he was seen physically assaulting an alleged looter during an oversight visit last month.

The EFF’s secretary general and MP Marshall Dlamini addressed scores of members during an anti-racism march to the Phoenix police station on Thursday.

Thirty-six people were killed in the area during the unrest last month, while a number of arrests have been made.

Zikalala apologised after he was seen attacking a young man outside a looted retail outlet in Durban last month, but Dlamini said the incident was not forgivable.

“Fighters, Sihle Zikalala must never address any meetings in this province. If you hear that he has a public conference, take over that thing.”

In an energised address, Dlamini also called on members to disobey law enforcement officials where they felt necessary.

“If every time the EFF is in confrontation with racists, they take the sides of the racist, we are going to make them our enemies.”

The EFF’s presence in Phoenix on Thursday was characterised by a strong police presence.

Some residents said they were unsettled by the racialised tone of the demonstrations but no security issues have so been reported.

WATCH: ‘We can’t tolerate this nonsense of racism’: EFF marches in Phoenix

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.