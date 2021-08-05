Some parents accuse Cornwall Hill College of rejecting transformation calls

The school is at the centre of accusations of discrimination after scores of pupils and parents protested against the lack of diversity at the elite Irene school.

JOHANNESBURG - Concerned parents at Cornwall Hill College in Pretoria have slammed the prestigious school for failing to follow through on promises of racial transformation.

ALSO READ: SAHRC launches its own probe into racism allegations at Cornwall College

The South African Human Rights Commission was also roped in to probe the allegations in June and has asked for written submissions by current and former pupils as well staff to help with investigations.

School officials admitted to falling short on transformation and committed to turn things around.

But following an annual general meeting on Tuesday set up by the diversity and transformation committee, some parents have accused the school of rejecting calls for transformation.

“Majority of parents of Cornwall Hill openly rejected all attempts to introduce transformation, diversity and anti-racism at the school. This annual general meeting was meant, among other resolutions, to ratify the resolution taken in 2020 for the board of the school to include other races, other than being a whites-only board,” parents' representative Thembile Hlathi said.

