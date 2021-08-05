Shortage of beds at Helen Joseph Hospital at critical point - GP Health's Zungu

The acting head of the Gauteng Health Department, Sibongile Zungu, said that nurses and doctors were under severe pressure with the high volumes of patients at the hospital and there was limited bed capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - The acting head of the Gauteng Health Department, Sibongile Zungu, said that the shortage of beds at the Helen Joseph Hospital was dire and had now reached a critical point.

Last week, 26-year-old Sichelesile Dube died while waiting for a bed in the non-COVID ward at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

Her mother, Nqobile Dube, claims that she found her lifeless body and that no one on the medical staff had even noticed that she had passed away.

But the Health Department tells a very different story, with Zungu saying that the preliminary investigation revealed that Sichelesile died during resuscitation efforts later on.

Zungu said that nurses and doctors were under severe pressure with the high volumes of patients at the hospital and there was limited bed capacity.

"Almost every night we have to move patients around from Helen Joseph to other facilities, so it really does become difficult for nurses because most times, they have to address patients as they come in. I mentioned to you that there were about 27 to 32 patients there waiting," Zungu explained.

