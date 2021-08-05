Scores of EFF members march to Phoenix police station against mass killings The march is being led by the party's secretary general Marshall Dlamini who said they were demonstrating against what he calls racist Indians. Democratic Alliance

KZN unrest DURBAN - Scores of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have started making their way to the Phoenix police station as part of a demonstrations against mass killings in the area during last month’s civil unrest. Thursday's march is being led by the party's secretary general Marshall Dlamini, who said they were demonstrating against what he called racist Indians. At the same time, DA leader John Steenhuisen has taken issue with the march, calling it racist but the EFF has lambasted him. EFF members have started gathering in Phoenix - north of Durban. They plan to stage demonstrations after at least 36 people were killed in this community during last weeks civil unrest. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/9wOKC4WWwm EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2021 [In Pictures]: The march is now underway in Phoenix.



We demand that those racist criminals account for the lives of our people they butchered like chickens. #EFFinPhoenix pic.twitter.com/0qHexTFPOI Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 5, 2021

The EFF’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza has called out Steenhuisen after he criticised their march.

“In our own country, in our own land, a small white boy must tell us where we can march. It is not going to happen.”

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said they wanted justice for at least 36 people killed there during last month's civil unrest.

“We want to know how many have been arrested and how far we are with the investigation and we must see their faces, because whenever it’s a black person who is arrested, we normally see their face."

There is a strong law enforcement presence there but the EFF has promised to ensure a peaceful protest.

