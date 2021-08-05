Sassa urges R350 grant applicants to provide correct banking details

This grant is for a period of eight months - from August 2021 until March next year.

CAPE TOWN - As applications for the special COVID19 social relief of distress grant open on Friday, the Department of Social Development said R26.7 billion had been allocated for the new iteration.

This is for a period of eight months - from August 2021 until March next year.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi on Thursday said the agency was working closely with the Post Office, adding they were working on plans to ensure that people do not flock to offices from the end of August.

“We’d like to appeal to people who are going to apply for the R350 grant to at least give us their banking details because if they do that, they do not necessarily have to flock to the Post Offices. Also, please make sure that you take your time and give us the correct ID number; in most cases, people tend to give us one wrong digit [of their ID number] and it gives us a different person altogether.”

Letsatsi said there was a criteria for those who could receive the grant of R350 per month.

“They must not be getting any form of income, or they must not be getting anything that is above R595.00.”

People can apply in one of three ways:

- WhatsApp line: 082 046 8553

- USSD or SMS line: 1347737#

- Online: srd@sassa.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

An applicant must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee who is registered on the Home Affairs system and is a resident within the borders of the Republic of South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.