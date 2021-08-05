SA records 13,263 new COVID infections as death toll rises to 73,415

Sadly, 423 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 73,415.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a slight decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll but more tests are coming back positive.

Over the past 24 hours, 13,263 new infections were recorded, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to over 2.4 million.

Sadly, 423 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 73,415.

Government is trying to roll out as many vaccines as possible to protect people from serious illness and death and so far just over eight million jabs have been administered.