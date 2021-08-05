SA records 13,263 new COVID infections as death toll rises to 73,415
Sadly, 423 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 73,415.
JOHANNESBURG - There's been a slight decrease in South Africa's daily COVID-19 death toll but more tests are coming back positive.
Over the past 24 hours, 13,263 new infections were recorded, taking the country's known caseload since the start of the outbreak to over 2.4 million.
Sadly, 423 more people have died in this country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 73,415.
Government is trying to roll out as many vaccines as possible to protect people from serious illness and death and so far just over eight million jabs have been administered.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 484 009 with 13 263 new cases reported. Today 423 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 73 415 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 258 603Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 4, 2021
with a recovery rate of 90,9% pic.twitter.com/NRjbqnBxnE
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.