SA crashes out of men's 4x100m relay, Blignaut finishes 6th in shot put

JOHANNESBURG - Team SA’s 4x100m men's relay team crashed out of the Tokyo Games after a baton exchange failure.

The incident took place when opening leg runner Shaun Maswanganyi failed to hand over the baton to Clarence Munyai in the first exchange zone.

Munyai had been drafted in to compete in the event after Gift Leotlela sustained a hamstring injury in the men’s 100m semifinals earlier in the week.

After the race, Maswanganyi took accountability for the incident and explained it: “I didn’t get out the same way I get out with my other teammates which I was practicing with. Obviously, unfortunately, Gift got the injury. Obviously, last minute, literally we only started practicing with Clarence yesterday. So, I would say I’m not really used to the exchange with Clarence.”

Kyle Blignaut threw 21m to finish sixth in the men’s shot put final.

Following the result, the shot putter said: “If you explained my season to me a year ago, I would have taken it with open arms. But I mean, me and my coach we very ambitious. So, every time we achieve a goal that we set out, we always set new goals immediately.”

“Shotput is at an all-time great, an all-time high, at the moment. So to be in the top eight, the top six in the world at a major championship, I feel like that is an awesome achievement,” the 21-year-old added.

In the swimming pool, Michael McGlynn finished eighth in the men’s 10km swimming marathon in a time of 1:51:32s.

South Africa’s medal record is one gold and two silver at the Games.

