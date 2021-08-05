Cabinet reshuffle... Ramaphosa to announce 'changes to national executive'

The Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive, which includes his Cabinet and Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Thursday released a statement saying that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be making an announcment regarding changes to the national executive.

The national executive includes the Presidency as well as the Cabinet.

Ramaphosa has been expected to make changes to the executive for weeks now after he confirmed that such a move was in the workings when he told journalists to “watch the space” recently. Sources close to Ramaphosa have said that it could be an overhaul of the Cabinet.

Eyewitness News learnt on Thursday that Ramaphosa requested a meeting with the African National Congress’s (ANC) top five and alliance leaders, where he is expected to discuss his plans for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Highly-placed sources in the alliance said some leaders were already enroute to meet with Ramaphosa.

It is said that the president first informally introduced the subject of a possible reshuffle two days ago.

Ramaphosa consulted alliance partners - the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party - about the appointment of ministers and deputy ministers to lead different government departments since he was elected president - a departure from his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

Ordinarily, the officials would have to stay at the Union Buildings where the meetings take place until after the announcement has been made.

Ramaphosa has been under pressure to make adjustments to his Cabinet for a while now, with pressure mounting when security cluster ministers were unprepared for last month’s the deadly violence and looting. ANC national working committee members urged Ramaphosa to deal with the security ministers.

