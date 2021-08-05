Probe into EC taxi body's alleged fraudulent TERS application ongoing - NPA

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen just over R22.5 million held in 25 different bank accounts of the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative Limited and its affiliate taxi co-operatives and linked business entities.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a COVID-19 TERS application fraud case in the Eastern Cape was ongoing.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit has frozen just over R22.5 million held in 25 different bank accounts of the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-Operative Limited and its affiliate taxi co-operatives and linked business entities.

This after the umbrella body for taxi associations allegedly during a first-round applied for TERS relief on behalf of 22 government employees, 22 people who were deceased and one person who was incarcerated at the time.

Following a second round of applications made by the organisation on behalf of 66 taxi co-operatives, just over R220 million was paid out.

NPA spokesperson, Anelisa Ngcakani: "Investigations into this matter where alleged fraud applications were submitted and paid out are continuing. The amount forfeited to the state is expected to increase as the investigation unfolds."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.