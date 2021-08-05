Pichardo wins Portugal's 1st Olympic gold medal since 2008

The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title.

JOHANNESBURG - Portugal's Pedro Pichardo on Thursday won the men’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is Portugal's first gold medal at the Olympics since 2008, and the fifth for the country all-time.

Pichardo's win gives Portugal four medals at the Tokyo Games, the most for them in a single Olympics ever.

The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba.