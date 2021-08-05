Pichardo wins Portugal's 1st Olympic gold medal since 2008
The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title.
JOHANNESBURG - Portugal's Pedro Pichardo on Thursday won the men’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
This is Portugal's first gold medal at the Olympics since 2008, and the fifth for the country all-time.
Pichardo's win gives Portugal four medals at the Tokyo Games, the most for them in a single Olympics ever.
The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba.
Pedro Pichardo wins the triple jump in #Tokyo2020.Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) August 5, 2021
- Portugals 5th ever Olympic Gold Medal
- Portugal wins 4 medals in a Games for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/wmP6i2vBzI
Pichardo's 17.98m was the third-longest Olympic win in history, only bettered by Mike Conley’s 18.17m and Kenny Harrison’s 18.09m in 1992 and 1996 respectively.
The 28-year-old was born in Cuba but defected to Portugal in 2017, and has represented that country ever since.
He won gold for Cuba at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and took silver at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, but had never competed in the Olympics before this year.
Portugal's other medals at the Tokyo Games are silver from Patrícia Mamona in the women's triple jump, a bronze from judoka Jorge Fonseca (-100 kg) and canoeist Fernando Pimenta (K1 1,000).
So far, Portugal has a total of 28 medals in the Olympic Games (five gold, nine silver and 14 bronze), 12 of which are in athletics, the discipline that has provided the five Olympic titles.
Pedro Pichardos 17.98 earns #POR the mens triple jump gold.@WorldAthletics #Athletics @COPPORTUGAL pic.twitter.com/m9rXFqoi1YOlympics (@Olympics) August 5, 2021
We think Pedro Pichardo might be sleeping in his #POR flag tonight! pic.twitter.com/jPzL64sc0fOlympics (@Olympics) August 5, 2021