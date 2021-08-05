NPA welcomes sentences handed down to actor Dumisani Masilela's killers

'Rhythm City' actor Dumisani Masilela was shot and killed in Tembisa during a hijacking four years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the sentence handed down by the High Court in Pretoria to the five men who murdered Rhythm City actor, Dumisani Masilela.

Bongani Masombuka, Sfundo Nkosi, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, Brian Makhubedu and Mashudu Malema have each been sentenced to life for the 2017 crime.

“The accused was sentenced to one life term, they were further sentenced to 75 years imprisonment collectively. The judge ordered that the sentence run concurrently with the life sentence,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

