No automatic qualification for new social relief of distress grant - Zulu

Those eligible for the grant include unemployed South Africans aged between 18 and 60 who do not receive any social support from government, refugees and asylum seekers whose Section 22 permits or visas are valid or were valid on 15 March 2020.

DURBAN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that there will be no automatic qualification for the new social relief of distress grant and those qualifying, including previous beneficiaries, had to reapply.

This is to ensure adherence to the law, including the new POPI Act, as well as to identify those whose financial situation had improved since March last year, among other reasons.

Zulu addressed the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reopening of the grant over a week ago.

Recipients can get theirs from Friday.

Caregivers who do not receive any social support from government have been added, among other beneficiaries of the social relief of distress grant.

Successful applicants will be able to withdraw R350 monthly from the end of August until March next year.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu explained: "In order to access or have applications reconsidered for social relief of distress, and applicants must grant consent for Sassa to verify his or her identity, residence, income or social security benefits with any other institutions deemed necessary by Sassa."

Zulu said that in light of COVID-19, this year’s applications would once again be done electronically.

