Muofhe says he left SSA in better shape to deal with corruption

Retired head of domestic intelligence at State Security, Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, was adamant that the level of corruption in the State Security Agency has improved.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired head of domestic intelligence at State Security, Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, was adamant that he was leaving the agency in better shape with committed men and women who are fighting to root out corruption.

Muofhe's contract has come to an end and after three years, he's leaving at a time when there are serious question marks about the department.

He was appointed in 2019 after serving as an advisor in the Ministry of Intelligence and has been at loggerheads with State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo over operational issues.

Muofhe was adamant that the level of corruption in the State Security Agency (SSA) had improved.

"I am sure and optimistic that at the end of it all, corrupt officials will be rooted from the agency and the many women and men who want to do good at the agency will be able to serve South Africa,” he said.

The agency has come under fire over its failures to prevent or intervene in the anarchy that was allowed to play out last month when several malls and warehouses were looted and torched in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Muofhe admits that as a security cluster, the agency could have done better during this time.

“I think South Africans must appreciate the fact that even as things didn't go as planned, no life was lost at that time. If we're talking about during the period when our former president was about to be incarcerated, it is unfortunate that subsequent to that we have lost many people. One life lost is one which all of us as South Africans should regret,” Moufhe added.

