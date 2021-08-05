MotoGP legend Rossi confirms retirement at year-end

The 42-year-old Italian signed a one-season deal with Yamaha-SRT for this campaign and it had been mooted he might ride for his own team next term.

SPIELBERG - Moto legend and seven time top-level world champion Valentino Rossi confirmed Thursday he will retire at the end of the year after 26 years lighting up the sport.

The 42-year-old Italian signed a one-season deal with Yamaha-SRT for this campaign and it had been mooted he might ride for his own team next term, but he told a press conference ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix that he will call it a day, 12 years on from his last MotoGP title.

"I have decided to stop at the end of the season," said Rossi. "It's been a very long trip but really great fun."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.