Metro FM agrees to Somizi's request to be taken off air amid abuse claims

The media personality is stepping away from the mic following reports in the 'Sunday World' in which his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung, detailed alleged abuse by Somizi.

JOHANNESBURG - Metro FM presenter and Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo, has asked to be taken off air following allegations of domestic abuse against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

After a meeting with Metro FM management and the SABC, the public broadcaster has granted his request for time off and is distancing itself from the allegations.

“The SABC can confirm that Metro FM management did meet with Mr Mhlongo, and he has requested time off from work and that permission has been granted for him to be off work. We did note the comments on social media about Mr Mhlongo, and we would like to point out that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse, and of violence,” said SABC’s corporate affairs and marketing executive, Gugu Ntuli.

