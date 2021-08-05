JHB mom accuses Helen Joseph Hospital of covering up child’s death

Last week, Sichelesile Dube arrived at the waiting room seriously ill but was not allocated a bed due to a shortage and was placed in a wheelchair and on a drip.

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg woman whose daughter died at the Helen Joseph Hospital while waiting for a non-COVID bed has accused the facility of covering up information about how her child died.



Her mother Nqobile Dube has detailed how she discovered her daughter's body while waiting in the queue and alerted the nurses, but the health department has disputed this.

Nqobile said she's angered, frustrated and heartbroken that the Helen Joseph Hospital has disputed her account of how she discovered her daughter body still in the same spot where she left her the previous day.”

Dube believes there could be a camera that can back up her claims: “Maybe they are hiding evidence or deleted everything. They hid Sichelesile’s clothing, so everything may be deleted.”

But the acting head of the Gauteng Department of Health Sibongile Zungu said there were no cameras in that specific area.

“So, ordinarily, you wouldn’t put CCTV cameras in those areas because you would somehow invade the privacy of patients.”

Zungu claims staff tried to resuscitate Sichelesile and its only then that she died.

The department is also disputing that Sichelesile was not attended to while waiting for a hospital bed for more than a day.

