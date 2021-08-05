Inquiry: City of Tshwane dismally failed to supply Hammanskraal with safe water

The inquiry was commissioned by new kid on the block Action SA, which held hearings in April about the state of water in that community.

JOHANNESBURG - An inquiry into the Hammanskraal water crisis has found the City of Tshwane dismally, delinquent and hopelessly failed to comply with the Constitution and provide sufficient water to residents.

At the centre of the water crisis are allegations of irregularities in the awarding of a nearly R300 million tender to maintain and upgrade a water treatment plant.

Residents of Hammanskraal have not had clean, safe drinking water for about 16 years now due to the poor maintenance of water-related infrastructure.

An inquiry into the water crisis facing the community has found that the City of Tshwane failed to be responsive to the needs of residents and that council has not done anything to resolve the contamination crisis in the community.

Action SA’s Herman Mashaba received the report into the water crisis at the Rooiwaal Wastewater Treatment Plant earlier on Thursday.

“The findings contained in an extensive report made it abundantly clear that the City of Tshwane struggled to serve safe water to the community.”

Mashaba said he planned to hand over the report to Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.