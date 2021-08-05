IEC hoping ConCourt grants request for postponement of October polls

Last month's voter registration weekend was cancelled due to high infection and mortality rates due to COVID-19 and the IEC believes the inability to register could be grounds for elections in October being challenged.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was pinning its hopes on the Constitutional Court granting its request for a postponement of the local government elections to February next year.

Papers for the IEC's application were filed on Wednesday afternoon.

And until there is a ruling by the court, the IEC is pressing ahead with preparations for polls on the proclaimed date of 27 October, while warning that should voting go ahead, the election may be open to challenge.

These are unchartered waters for the government, the Independent Electoral Commission and the Constitutional Court itself, to say nothing of political parties or potential voters.

Last month's voter registration weekend was cancelled due to high infection and mortality rates due to COVID-19 and the IEC believes the inability to register could be grounds for elections in October being challenged.

The proclamation of 27 October elections date was legally required, and could not be avoided, but it has triggered the start of the election timetable.

The voters roll has now been sealed, and the window for the nomination of candidates and the payment of deposits is opening.

The five-year terms of municipal councillors expired at midnight on Tuesday, and the IEC is also asking the Constitutional Court for an order that municipal councils continue as is, until the outcome of the deferred elections.

