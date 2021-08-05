Health Minister places HPCSA CEO David Motau on precautionary suspension

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has taken the decision after receiving a notice of arrest against Motau, in relation to serious allegations of fraud and corruption during his tenure as the head of the Free State Department of Health.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Professions Council of South Africa CEO and registrar, Dr David Motau, has been placed on precautionary suspension.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has taken the decision after receiving a notice of arrest against Motau, in relation to serious allegations of fraud and corruption during his tenure as the head of the Free State Department of Health.

No further details have been given just yet but the Health Department said that his suspension was effective immediately.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.