Gauteng SAPS probe officers captured on video manhandling Krugersdorp pupil

Officials have confirmed that the incident took place in the Krugersdorp CBD on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched an investigation into a video showing two officers manhandling a schoolgirl in the West Rand.

In the video footage, which emerged on social media a police officer is seen dragging an 18-year-old school pupil in uniform on the pavement towards a vehicle.

She manages to briefly break free but the man whose face is largely covered eventually lifts her to her feet and wrestles her to the backseat.

The police’s Noxolo Kweza has confirmed that the unmarked car captured on the video is a state vehicle and that the members were on duty conducting routine patrols.

“At this stage, it has been established that the 18-year-old female learner was indeed taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day unharmed to the care of her mother. To this end, the members captured in the video have been identified and a departmental investigation is under way.”

