GP Health denies mom's claim she found daughter dead in hospital waiting room

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that its preliminary investigation had revealed that 26-year-old Sichelesile Dube was still alive when her mother found her at the Helen Joseph Hospital last week and officials claimed that she died during resuscitation efforts.

Nqobile Dube took her daughter to the facility last week Monday and left her there but 24 hours later, when she went back to check on her, her daughter was cold and unresponsive.

She said that no one had even noticed that her daughter had passed away until she made them aware.

Dube said that a doctor had confirmed that her daughter had died and she was told that due to the influx of COVID-19 cases, the facility was battling to cope.

"It would seem that she did pass on during the resuscitation but what the clinical staff heard was that she had not really died when the mother had called," acting head of the Gauteng Health Department, Sibongile Zungu said.

Zungu has denied Nqobile Dube's claims that she discovered her daughter's lifeless body in the waiting area.

Zungu said that after Dube finally got the attention of the nurses on duty, they tried to resuscitate her daughter and Zungu claimed that it was at this point that the 26-year-old woman died.

"The situation is quite dire in terms of the waiting for beds at the facility," Zungu explained.

The department is again blaming the high volume of patients they have to deal with at the facility due to COVID-19.

It said that Sichelesile was one of more than 30 patients who were waiting for a bed and it denied that she was not attended to by staff.

