Steenhuisen: EFF hoping to stir up racial tensions with march to Phoenix

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), asking it to intervene, warning that the situation will escalate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is planning to march to Phoenix, north of Durban, on Thursday and there are worries that this could inflame racial tensions in the area.

The EFF has called on members to join what they’ve dubbed "a march to Phoenix against racist Indians".

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), asking it to intervene, warning that the situation will escalate.

This follows deadly violence in the area last month during the looting spree in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

READ MORE: DA asks SAHRC to stop EFF's planned march in Phoenix

Police have confirmed that 36 people were killed in Phoenix in alleged vigilante attacks and that 22 suspects have since been arrested and 112 illegal firearms seized from community members.

“What is evident from the material designed to promote what the FEF calls the so-called 'march to Phoenix against racist Indians', is that they are hoping to stir up racial tensions and inflame violence between black and Indian residents,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.