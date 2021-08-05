Duarte pours water on expectations of Ramaphosa reshuffling his Cabinet

She told reporters earlier on Thursday that the matter had not been discussed during this week’s ANC top officials meeting or that of the national working committee which would ordinarily be consulted before such major decisions are made.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has poured water over expectations that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make changes to his Cabinet this week.

Although the ANC prides itself on having consultative leaders in government, Duarte’s remarks suggested the contrary.

“You know, [the] reshuffle... I don’t know what is in the head of the president of the republic frankly speaking. We have not been called to come for the president to share his thoughts with us. We hear from you that there is a buzz around reshuffling and so on. If it happens. We’ll also know when you know.”

But it would also not be the first time that the party remains mum on planned changes to the Cabinet.

Ramaphosa is under increased pressure to effect the changes following a public fallout and failure to contain the recent anarchy by his security cluster ministers.

Duarte, who was reporting back on the decisions of this week’s ANC national working committee meeting, said even this structure did not discuss the matter: “Yes, the president does consult. No, he hasn’t called us as the top six for such a consultation as yet. When he does call us and indicates, we will go and hear what his plans are.”