Cabinet calls on Phoenix community to help address racial tensions

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet on Thursday called on the community of Phoenix to work together and with government to address ongoing racial tensions and undertones in the Durban community.

Phoenix has been the centre of racial tensions since violent unrest and looting broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with the death toll standing at 36 in that area.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has briefed the media on the outcomes of on Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The post-Cabinet statement calling for the easing of tensions in Phoenix came as the EFF descended on Phoenix to protest the recent mass killings.

Ntshavheni said the community should work together to address tensions: “Cabinet urges the communities in KwaZulu-Natal to work together and support government efforts to address racial tensions and undertones that threaten to undermine the values of our democratic, non-racial and equal South Africa.”

Ntshavheni said Cabinet also welcomed the stability following the unrest: “And we would like to reassure South Africans that no stone will be left unturned to bring to justice those responsible for the unrests that took place in the two provinces.”

