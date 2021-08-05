ANC joins IEC’s urgent court bit to postpone Oct local govt elections

The IEC is implementing recommendations of a review panel commissioned to look into the viability of holding the elections this year in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included that the entity should push the polls to next February.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said it had joined the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s urgent Constitutional Court bid to postpone the October local government elections to next year.

The IEC is implementing recommendations of a review panel commissioned to look into the viability of holding the elections this year in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included that the entity should push the polls to next February.

The party has been open to the idea of postponing the elections even indicating a willingness to discuss whether the local government polls should be collapsed into the national elections instead.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said although they would have ideally preferred to have the elections sooner, their lawyers were seized with making the necessary submissions to the court to be included as parties in the matter.

“We have developed our affidavits in view of the fact that we are an interested party. We are interested on the basis that the electorate must have a fair time to question candidates beyond what the ANC processes are doing. We have to take our manifesto to the ground.”

However, before this, the ANC still has to jump many hoops in ensuring that its new electoral candidates selection process is implemented.

Chairperson of its electoral committee and former President Kgalema Motlanthe said: “Anyone who faces charges or any other allegations of wrongdoings would fail the test in the interviewing and vetting panel processes. The whole rationale behind the rules is to ensure that we end up with candidates who will be without any reproach – add value to the local sphere of government.”

The ANC is rushing to complete all its branch meetings where candidates are nominated and all other preceding processes by 23 August.

