ANC aware of communication calling for second phase of protests - Duarte

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party was aware of communication seeking to instigate a second wave of the violence and disorder that engulfed the country recently.
She was addressing reporters at a briefing on the outcomes of the national working committee (NWC).
Duarte explained that the governing party’s concern was that while the lawlessness, which the government said was an attempted insurrection was thwarted, this did not mean that the people behind the violence would stop.
"Yesterday another SMS came out, we are studying it, we understand that it is a call for a second phase of protests and hopefully the planners will now understand that it cannot continue in the manner that they wish."
The ANC further said that the events in July were planned, instigated and well-coordinated and not coincidental.
It stated that the intention was to cause maximum disruption to the economy and flows of essential goods such as food, fuel and medicine among others.
