ANC aware of communication calling for second phase of protests - Duarte

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that the party was aware of communication seeking to instigate a second wave of the violence and disorder that engulfed the country recently.

She was addressing reporters at a briefing on the outcomes of the national working committee (NWC).

Duarte explained that the governing party’s concern was that while the lawlessness, which the government said was an attempted insurrection was thwarted, this did not mean that the people behind the violence would stop.